Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has said that Pakistan has envisaged renewed “Engage Africa Policy” to strengthen its ties with all African countries by increasing its diplomatic missions in the countries.

In a meeting with Mohamed Ali Houmed, the acting chairman African Union Parliament (AUP) and president Djibouti National Parliament (DNP) in Islamabad, he said the exchange of parliamentary delegations will steer the agenda for improved economic, political and defence cooperation not only between the Pakistan and Djibouti but also with other African countries.

Moreover, the Chairman Senate hoped the visit will strengthen existing foundation of strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Djibouti and open new vistas of diplomatic, parliamentary and economic cooperation with the African region.

He added that Pakistan, among the comity of African nations enjoyed great respect due to its positive role as an important player of “UN Peacekeeping Operations” in Africa.

Also the Chairman Senate appreciated about the recent charged situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir following the unconstitutional, illegal and unilateral actions of India to modulate its disputed status in contravention of the international laws and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions which has become a critical humanitarian crisis.