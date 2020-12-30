Share:

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has highlighted the importance of joint efforts with Uzbekistan to promote regional connectivity for economic growth and development of the region.

Talking to visiting Uzbekistan Minister for Transport Makhkamov Ilkham on Tuesday, Khan said that Pakistani seaports provided a great opportunity to Uzbekistan and other central Asian states for access to the Indian Ocean, according to a statement from the prime minister's office.

The Pakistani prime minister reaffirmed the commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation in all spheres.

He also underlined his country's resolve to forge closer ties with central Asia, covering trade, investments, energy, and people-to-people contacts.

Ilkham was on a one-day visit to Islamabad to discuss rail and road cooperation from central Asia to Pakistani seaports.