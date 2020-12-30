Share:

ISLAMABAD - A serious effort at developing a broader consensus with active parliamentary oversight may help bring political legitimacy, focus and transparency to several aspects of government’s COVID-19 response, including choice and procurement of vaccine(s).

This was suggested by FAFEN in its second monthly COVID-19 response monitoring report in its report. The independent entity has called upon the legislators to convene a special session of the Parliament to assess the situation and institute a robust parliamentary oversight of all matters related to COVID-19 in general and deliberations and decision on choice(s) of vaccine in particular.

The report says, “Greater transparency over the government policy and plans for vaccine procurement, costs, priority groups, general market regulation, and access will help allay public paranoia and enhance public trust”. In addition, the government also needs to proactively address suspicions being expressed by certain quarters over the safety of any vaccine.

The report further emphasized the need for developing a much broader understanding and agreement among the political leadership at the national level to curtail the second wave of COVID-19 in the country.

A more focused and integrated effort to reach a minimum understanding among the political stakeholders, followed by a thorough and well-coordinated awareness and sensitization campaign, may help the government in putting together a successful COVID-19 response.

A clear, consistent communication strategy is lacking at both regional, national levels leading to inconsistent compliance in public areas, offices, and even health facilities

With government bodies like National Coordination Committee (NCC) and National Command Operation Center (NCOC) issuing warnings about the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the opposition believes the government is using the pandemic for political expediency.

The report also identified persisting health-governance challenges at both policy and implementation levels that, if not addressed, may spawn a significant health care crisis in the country.

One of the key findings of the report identified that legislative oversight remained dormant during the month of November with only minimal activity in both houses of the Parliament. The few gatherings, which did take place in the Parliament, only highlighted the differences between the opposition and the government.

The report is based on the data collected through stakeholders’ surveys and direct observation of enumerators deployed in 34 districts. It identified an addition of 35,863 new confirmed cases during November, the number of infections across the country rose from 333,093 on November 1, to 400,482 on November 31. The second wave is considered more lethal as the number of deaths also increased by 3,715.

According to other key findings of the report, a clear and consistent communication strategy is lacking at both the regional and national levels leading to inconsistent compliance in public areas, offices, and even health facilities. It was suggested a more serious effort to reach a minimum understanding among the political stakeholders followed by a thorough and well-coordinated awareness and sensitization campaign may help the government in putting together a successful COVID-19 response.