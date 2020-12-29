Share:

“Monuments and archaeological pieces serve

as testimonies of man’s greatness and establish

a dialogue between civilisations showing the

extent to which human beings are linked.”

–Vincente Fox

Lahore is arguably the cultural hub of Pakistan. Eras have been preserved in magnificent monuments, each narrating a story of their own. Passing through the twisted alleys of the walled city, taking afternoon strolls on the streets of the famous Mall Road, we walk through history, from the reign of the Mughals and the coming of the British Raj. It appears however that Lahore is at the brink of losing the charisma that invited so many travellers to explore it. True, developmental programs are beneficial to the economy, and they must not come to a halt, but can we simply do away with our heritage? The Orange Line Metro Train Project came into working on the premise that it would not in any way damage Lahore’s historical geography. However, according to experts’ opinion, the government paid little to zero attention to the preservation of heritage. A division bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) had already ordered the suspension of construction of Orange Train tracks, which were within 200 feet of 11 heritage sites. But we revere development infrastructure more than cultural artefacts.