On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is fighting for personal interests in the name of public and democracy.

The SAPM took to Twitter and said Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) condition to resign after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return has shocked Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazal-ur-Rehman.

Shahbaz Gill claimed the opposition of spreading the enemy’s narrative and resorting to every scheme to save corruption. Flowers were showered on the grave of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto which was declared as a sign of punishment and he was the reason behind Pakistan's separation.