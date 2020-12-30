Share:

On Wednesday, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the unnatural alliance of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has died its natural death.

The SACM said in her statement that the politics of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-president Maryam Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) President Fazal-ur-Rehman has been clattered by the move of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said Prime Minister Imran Khan has demolished the hereditary politics of royal families with the help of the public power. Those who were doing point-scoring over coronavirus are now fighting for their own survival, he added.