Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the Ehsaas Programme is a very successful development of PTI government to take care of downtrodden segments of society and to feed the helpless and poor people.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Nadeem Babar, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum here yesterday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to eliminate hunger from the country by extending support to the deserving people through Ehsas Program.

He said that Imran Khan is committed that nobody across Pakistan should be left hungry as welfare of backward segments of society is one of his top priorities.

The Minister said the cabinet was briefed that the anti-encroachment drive in the federal capital is continuing and all illegal structures will be removed within six months. He said CDA has announced timeline for six months to make an end to encroachments from Islamabad.

He said the meeting was also updated about the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country. He said with the blessing of Almighty Allah, Pakistan has become self-sufficient in manufacturing Corona related equipment.

The Information Minister said the cabinet also discussed disinformation network of India, recently unearthed by the European Union, working against Pakistan to hit Pakistan’s economy, institutions and was accomplice in fanning anarchy and chaos in the country.

He said that unfortunately, Pakistan Democratic Movement is carrying forward Indian agenda for creating disinformation about Pakistan. He said that the government is seriously taking notice of all these things. He said opposition is intentionally or unintentionally pursuing Indian agenda with objectives to make anarchy and chaos in the country.

He said the federal cabinet had also taken serious notice of anti-army statements and it will not allow to anyone to use wrong language against our institutions.

The minister said that the government is taking all such instances seriously and monitoring the conspiring elements. He said that reports are being received who has got meetings with Hussein Haqqani and who is getting dictation from where.

The Minister said that the remarks of Mufti Kifayatullah are very shameful. He said that such statements are being aired as breaking news on Indian media.

He said disintegration has started amongst the opposition parties, which is evident from the fact that a group led by Maulana Muhammad Khan Sheerani has parted ways with the JUI-F. Similarly, sane elements of Pakistan People’s Party have opposed tendering of resignations from the parliament.

Decisions taken in the meeting of Pakistan People’s Party are also evident that the rhetoric of PDM is losing its weight.

Senator Shibli Faraz said that the Sindh government does not want to see success of the federal government. He said the Sindh Government has been politicising the wheat issue.

He also added that increase in wheat prices has affected supply chain.

The Sindh government wants to damage the federal government on political grounds, said Senator Shibli Faraz adding that opposition also making politics and point scoring on the issues of gas.

The minister said that the 18th Amendment does not mean an independent state. He said the amendment was made to take the federation ahead but the Sindh government is making point scoring on every issue.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Petroleum Division Nadeem Babar said that the cabinet also discussed gas situation in the country.

He said the government has made arrangements of importing 12 cargoes of LNG to meet the energy requirements of the next month.

He assured that there will be no planned load-shedding of gas for domestic and commercial sectors.

Nadeem Babar said despite delay of 18 months caused by the Sindh government, we have completed construction of 17 kilometer long gas pipeline on 24th of this month.

Regarding the letter written by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to Prime Minister Imran Khan about giving Sindh’s gas to other provinces, Nadeem Babar said the Sindh government is deliberately distorting facts.

He said that he himself had briefed all the chief ministers, including Murad Ali Shah, during the Council of Common Interests meeting held in June this year that only 100 million cubic feet of Sindh’s gas is being used outside the province.

He said since the PTI has come to power, it has been decided that the people of Sindh should be given priority for the gas produced in their province.

The SAPM said that gas is being provided to public amidst prevailing winter season on priority.

He added that gas demand during the month of January and last week of December increased.

He said the gas pressure issues were also being faced earlier ahead of this season. He added that there is no load shedding for domestic, commercial and industries as per schedule.

Earlier, during the Cabinet meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan briefed the cabinet that monitoring is being made of passengers arriving in Pakistan from UK and a final decision will be made in coming days about Coronavirus vaccine. He also stated that ahead of the second wave of Covid-19, Pakistan has become sufficient in equipment regarding Covid-19 including ventilators, mask and other medicines.

Capital Development Authority briefed the cabinet on desired time frame to remove encroachments from Margalla Road and other parts of Islamabad. The cabinet was also informed that the Defense Ministry has filed an application for building plan approval. A protective wall on Margalla Road will be turned into approved limits in next six months.

It was also told that for smooth traffic flow, underpasses will be construed in the very sectors with the assistance of Pakistan Navy, Air Force and CDA.

The cabinet also approved construction of a Special Technology Zone in Islamabad, which will be comprised on 120 acres of land.

The cabinet also approved appointment of Frontier Constabulary in Gilgit Baltisttan for next three years with the assistance of Forest Department, Wildlife and Environmental Department to ensure protection of natural resources.

The cabinet approved appointment of Dr. Muhammad Saeed Khan Jadoon as Director General Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan.

The cabinet also approved release of 219.30 million rupees for Health Ministry to make effective recently completed Isolation Hospital and Infections Treatment Centre in Islamabad.

The cabinet also approved appointment of 16 Drug Inspectors in Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan and their subsequent role of responsibilities and tasks.

The cabinet approved appointment of Javed Ghani as Chairman Federal Board of Revenue.

The cabinet also allowed signing of an MoU between National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of US.

It also approved decisions taken in the meeting of Privatization Committee held on 24th December 2020.

The cabinet also endorsed decisions taken in the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee held on December 24, 2020.