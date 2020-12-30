Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to take part in Senate polls and by-elections and give tough time to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

As per details, a high level meeting of PML-N leadership was held. Sources revealed that attendants of the session were in favor of contesting Senate elections and challenging government.

The party leaders also expressed confidence in PML-N supremo and former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif; however, majority of the attendants expressed concerns over attitude of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

Earlier, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced that his party will participate in the Senate elections and face the PTI government in the assemblies.

Holding a press conference in Karachi on Tuesday, Bilawal told that the party’s CEC had approved that all assembly members would submit their resignations to party leadership by December 31. However, the decisions of the CEC would be presented to PDM as well.

He said that PPP would stay in the assemblies and fight hard against the government in the Senate elections. “PDM can win if it contests the Senate elections together”, Bilawal said.

He reiterated his demand that Prime Minister Imran Khan should resign by January 31, but if he does not leave office willingly, he will be ousted.

The PPP Chairman also condemned the arrest of Khawaja Asif by NAB during the press conference.

It was earlier reported that PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) decided the option of resigning from assemblies would only be considered after former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif returned to the country.

The members of the PPP CEC, while taking a clear and unequivocal stand, said that the party cannot follow anyone’s dictation and the democratic forces should not be fooled by anyone.