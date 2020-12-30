Share:

In connection with the opposition’s anti-government drive, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has on Wednesday started contacting allies of the incumbent regime as a PPP delegation is scheduled to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership today.

According to details, PPP’s Saeed Ghani, Murtaza Wahab, Waqar Mehdi and Taj Haider will visit Bahadurabad to discuss matters of mutual interests including current political situation, Senate elections with MQM-P.

Furthermore, sources familiar with the matter have informed that PPP has also made contacts with Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F).