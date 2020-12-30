Share:

Federal Minster for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that the move by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has foiled the plans of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the JUI-F chief to destabilize the incumbent government.

In a tweet on Wednesday, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) that was formed to secure personal gains has already become ineffective and political unemployment of Maryam Nawaz and Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has been extended for indefinite period.

The information Minister said the government is pursuing the agenda of public welfare under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and we will utilize all available resources to implement the Prime Minister’s vision that no one dies hungry.

He said that deserving people are very close to the heart of the Prime Minister, and the establishment of Panahgahs and Langar Khanas is a step taken under this vision.