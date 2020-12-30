Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - The Bannu district administration announced the results of a photography competition. The administration had organised the contest to promote soft image and highlight the historical importance of the southern district, said an official. He said that besides professional photographers a good number of youths also participated in the competition. He said eleven judges thoroughly examined the photographs sent by 1057 people and selected the winning ones.

Haroon Khan and Abdullah Khan stood first and second respectively in the photography competition.

Three individuals including Mamoon Salim, Shakoor Khan and Faqir Abdul Haseeb shared the third position. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zubair Niazi distributed certificates among the position holders.