SUKKUR - Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) will sweep the 2023 elections with a huge majority from all over the country including the province of Sindh.

Talking to media during his visits to Sukkur, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on Monday evening, the minister said the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan advocated and highlighted the Kashmir issue better than the previous PML-N and PPP regimes and the world has recognised Imran’s stance.

Talking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said all the opponents of the past have come together to form the Pakistan Dacoit Movement. The alliance comprises those who did nothing for the country but only indulged in corruption to enrich themselves. He said Nawaz Sharif has now become another Altaf Hussain.

Federal Minister criticised Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz as spoiled children who were using the money earned by the corruption of their fathers.

Reply to a question, he said the government was trying to bridge the gap between the federation and Sindh, adding that the problems of Sindh were mostly due to 15 years of PPP’s misrule.

Currently, the biggest problem in Sindh is that of law and order, which is alarming in Shikarpur.

He said that he had asked IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mehar to take measures to restore peace in Shikarpur district.