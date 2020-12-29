Share:

WhatsApp will stop working for older smartphones

IsLAMABAD - WhatsApp users who use the app on an iPhone 4 or older and outdated Android handsets will be unable to use the app properly as of January 1, 2021. The Facebook-owned messaging platform is stopping support for iOS 9, the operating software released by Apple in 2015. Non-Apple users with an older device will also be affected if their device still runs Android 4.0.3. iOS 9 was the last software update the iPhone 4 could receive, with later models able to upgrade to newer versions. Apple released iOS 14 in September 2020. Models like the 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S can all be updated in order to keep WhatsApp functioning on the phone. Android 4.0.3 was released in 2011 and replaced the following year.

J. Lo spotted in furry vest as she prepares to perform New Year’s Eve

IsLAMABAD- Jennifer Lopez is getting ready to wow when she takes center stage during the celebrated Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. And the starlet cut a fashionable figure while in New York rehearsing for the event this week. J. Lo, 51, was the image of winter chic as she ventured out in Midtown Manhattan recently, seen donning a green sweatsuit with a fuzzy vest. Always a fan of coordinating, the star carried a forest-hued Birkin bag which matched her look. The laid-back look got another sporty touch courtesy of Jennifer’s white sneakers.

But up top, it was all about glamour as she let her caramel locks flow down smoothly while hiding her face with a star-spangled mask and huge aviator sunglasses and accessorizing with gold hoop earrings. Lopez has been working hard to make sure her New Year’s Eve performance is a showstopper.