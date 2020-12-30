Share:

LAHORE - A local court on Tuesday handed over two accused, involved in rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl, to the police on a 4-day physical remand.

The police produced the accused Rizwan, cousin of the girl, and Allah Ditta before Judicial Magistrate Imran Ali Jafri. A prosecutor arguing before the court said that the accused took the girl to agricultural fields near their residence in Mohlanwal area and strangled her to death after rape. He stated that the accused threw the body in a pond and fled the scene. He pleaded with the court for grant of 14-day physical remand for investigations.

The court, after hearing the arguments, handed over the accused to police on a 4-day physical remand. The court directed for production of the accused on expiry of remand term.

The incident took place on Monday and Mohlanwal police had registered a case against the accused.