Tank - Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Yaseen Farooq on Tuesday inaugurated a new police station, established with an amount of Rs60.7 million, here at Gomal area of the city.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Yaseen Farooq said that Tank police had bravely performed their duties in very difficult circumstances. It was quite impossible to overcome crimes without the cooperation of civil society and media, he added. He also said that police personnel and officers with good reputation and performance would be encouraged, while strict departmental action would be taken against those found negligent.

The RPO further said that the deployment of existing District Police Officer in Tank is a good omen for the area, adding that in his leadership police would perform their duties with new passion and spirit. He said that Tank police has taken practical steps successfully against criminals.

The DPO Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, DSP Rural Rokhanzeb, DSP Headquarters Iqbal Baloch, DSP Jandola Ghazi Marjan, AAC Yousaf Jatoi, SHO Gomal, dignitaries and people from civil society attended the inauguration ceremony.

Yasin Farooq said that Tank was directly affected due to terrorist activities. “Police, armed forces, law enforcement agencies and common people rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of sustainable peace in district Tank. Police is also conducting search and strike operation in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies in Tank,” he said.

The RPO said that provision of justice to people was the top most priority of police. He praised local elders, DPO Tank and his team for the best performance.