Punjab Housing and Urban Development Department, under the Naya Pakistan Housing Program (NPHP), has decided to launch a Rural Housing Pilot Project in four districts of the province in cooperation with the social organization Akhuwat. The main goal of this project is to provide to the poor and homeless people on easy installments.

This decision has been made during a meeting in connection with on Rural Housing Pilot Project. The Minister for Housing Mian Mehmood ur Rashid lead the meeting. CEO Akhuwat Dr. Amjad Saqib, Secretary Housing Zafar Nasrullah, Add. Secretary Zahid Sohail, General Secretary Housing Task Force Atif Ayub and Deputy Secretary Mumtaz Ahmed were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed said that the Rural Housing Pilot Project will be launched in the selected villages of Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Jhang in a month. Rural Housing is an important part of Naya Pakistan Housing Project. Arrangements for constructing of houses in these districts are being given final shape. He said that sub-committees have been formulated for the launch of this Pilot Project.