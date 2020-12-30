Share:

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - The ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination said Tuesday that based on government’s proactive effort, two samples at the National Institute of Health (NIH) and three at the Aga Khan University hospital in Karachi may have the variant strain, based on preliminary analysis.

According to an official of the ministry, these results have to be confirmed through further analysis (whole genome sequencing) which will take some more days to complete.

He said that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) and Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination are following this closely and necessary updates will be provided in due course.

He said that the government has already taken a number of steps to respond to the detection of variant of SARS-COV-2.

He said that on the 21st December 2020, the NCOC decided to limit and restrict travel from the United Kingdom (UK) to Pakistan only to certain categories of travelers and only under strict protocols that mandated a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test before the flight, a PCR test upon arrival in Pakistan and quarantine as prescribed by the authorities.

Moreover, track, trace and quarantine was also initiated for passengers who had arrived from the UK as far as seven days before the announcement of these travel restrictions. These measures are in place until 4th January 2021.

In addition, viruses detected from individuals coming from the UK are also being evaluated in select laboratories for the presence of this variant.

The UK reported the detection of a variant of SARS-COV-2 which is also called VUI-202012/01, earlier this month.

Preliminary analysis by their experts suggested that this particular variant may be more transmissible. However, there is no evidence so far to suggest that the infection caused by this variant is more severe. This strain has also been detected in other countries.

Meanwhile, at least three cases of a new COVID-19 variant, which first emerged in UK, were reported in the Sindh province from people who have travelled from the Britain.

The provincial health department while confirming the report announced that it took 12 COVID samples of UK returnees for genotyping, out which six came out positive.

“Out of these six COVID-positive cases, the three among them showed the new variant of the COVID virus in first phase,” a message posted on micro blogging site of the health department read. It said that the genotyping showed 95 percent match of the new variant from the UK and these samples will go through another phase of genotyping for further confirmation. Meanwhile, the contact tracing of these patients is in process and their contacts are being isolated, the department said.

Covid-19 claims 63 more lives with 1776 infections

As the second wave of Covid-19 continues with fluctuation being witnessed in daily death toll, the country reported 1,776 new positive cases and 63 deaths during the last 24 hours.

With 1,776 new infections, the toll of positive cases of Covid-19 has reached 475,085 and with 63 more deaths, the toll of fatalities jumped to 9,992 deaths, according to the latest figures released by National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 212,093 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 136,669 in Punjab, 57,746 in KP, 37,390 in Islamabad, 18,099 in Balochistan, 8,235 in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) and 4,853 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The nationwide tally of fatalities remains 9,992 out of which 3,959 individuals have lost their lives to the deadly virus in Punjab, 3,502 in Sindh, 1,617 in KP, 412 in Islamabad, 219 in AJK, 182 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 6,619,983 coronavirus tests and 30,666 in the last 24 hours. 425,494 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,259 patients are in critical condition.