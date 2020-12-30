Share:

Peshawar - Taking interest in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s initiative in olive cultivation and Billion Honey Tree in the country, the Saudi Arabian Ambassador Nawaf Bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malki on Tuesday held a meeting with Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman in Islamabad.

The Saudi envoy showed keen interest in the initiative and pledged to develop understanding for Saudi investment in this sector. Advisor to the PM on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam was also present in the meeting.

The Saudi ambassador appreciated the olive cultivation and Billion Honey Tree initiative and expressed his desire on behalf of the Saudi government to invest in the project.

On the occasion, the KP Governor said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa land was very fertile for cultivation of quality olives and Sidr honey tree. He said that by utilising existing barren land and wild olive trees new livelihood opportunities for the poor and needy people could be generated.