Swat - The Swat Electronic Media Association (SEMA) elected new office-bearers for the year 2021 on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Shahzad Alam of ARY News and Sheraz Khan of Express News were elected as president and general secretary, respectively.

Haroon Siraj of Daily The Nation was elected as senior vice-president, Zubair Khan of Geo News, vice-president, Murad Ali Khan of Dawn News was elected deputy general gecretary, Shah Asad Ali, joint secretary, while Nasar Alam was elected as press secretary of the association.

All the office-bearers were unanimously elected at a meeting attended by the members of electronic media from Swat district.