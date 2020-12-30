Share:

Rawalpindi - A senior officer of Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) has committed suicide at his residence in a private housing society on Tuesday morning.

Khurram Humayun, 55, a Grade 22 officer serving as Controller General of Accounts (CGA), shot himself in head with a 9mm pistol in a room of his house, according to a police officer.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Rawat.

A heavy contingent of police, including Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Saddar Circle Saud Khan and Station House Officer Rawat Inspector Yasir Matloob Kiani, and forensic experts visited the scene and collected evidences besides recording statements of family members and servants.

Later, the dead body was shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Raja Bazaar for autopsy.

The investigators have also seized the 9mm pistol and a dead shell from the room where the senior government officer ended his life.

“Khurram Humayun has committed suicide allegedly due to depression and stress,” stated SHO PS Rawat Inspector Yasir Matloob Kiani, who was holding investigation in the case. He said a watchman namely Aqib called police at 7:15am and informed his landlord committed suicide. He said Fazal, a cook, shared with investigators that Khurram Sahib asked him for providing breakfast and soon after he (Khurram) committed suicide in his room.