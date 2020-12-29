Share:

islamabad-It is finally launched in Phase 5, DHA, Lahore. It has been founded by the celebrity host on Radio/TV/Digital & Events, Sophiya Anjam, popularly known as RJ Sophie. The space has an exclusive set up for about 40 people & is all set to be the most creative space in town.

It features audio facilities such as radio spots, dubbing, recordings, customized playlists, audio mixing & podcasts. There is space available for courses, talks, conferences, private parties, gigs, digital events, cooking shows & still shoots. There is a dedicated space for shows which are for TV/Digital, with equipment & trained staff also available, as per requirement. A special Masterclass Series will also be launching at The S Studio, featuring different experts per month.

PR for the official launch was all managed by Rubia Moghees & her team. There were live performances at the event by various singers. There was an exclusive & selective guest list comprising of singers, musicians, journalists, event managers, entrepreneurs, social media representatives & media personalities. Coffee Planet Pakistan was the giveaway partner for the launch.

The aim of the studio is to give people space to do their creative work, while also making it an incubator for content creation, where local talent is encouraged & trained. There would be a string of launch events in January, inviting people from all walks of life to visit the studio space & use it in future. Strict SOPs were followed at the launch. For further details, you can visit the social media pages of Sophiya Anjam and The S Studio by SA.