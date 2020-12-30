Share:

Rawalpindi - Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawal Division Rai Mazhar has placed two police officers under suspension on charges of misusing authority, holding faulty investigation and torturing an accused mercilessly in Police Station (PS) Sadiqabad, informed a police spokesman on Tuesday.

The two cops have been identified as Sub Inspector (SI) Mubashir and SI Sikandar Nawaz, , against whom a departmental inquiry was also ordered, he said.

SP gave the order in light of an inquiry report submitted by ASP New Town Circle Taimoor Khan.

According to him, SI Mubashir has arrested an accused Imran for his alleged involvement in a case number 2292/20 under section 406 of PPC registered with PS Sadiqabad and obtained his physical remand from a court of law. Later, SI had placed the accused under severe torture last night, he said adding that SI Sikandar was also present in the police station and was influencing the case investigation.

Following a protest demonstration held by the relatives of accused Imran against SI Mubashir for torturing him (Imran), he said, ASP New Town Cirlce Taimoor Khan paid a visit to police station and conducted inquiry. During the inquiry, ASP found two SIs guilty and recommended strict action against them in his report he submitted with SP Rai Mazhar. In the light of inquiry, SP suspended the two cops and ordered departmental inquiry against them besides serving them with show-cause notices.

“Inhuman torture on accused is unacceptable and strict action will be taken against police officers found involved in such acts,” said SP Rai Mazhar.