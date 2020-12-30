Share:

Peshawar - The Tribal Electricity Supply Company (TESCO) has announced that due to necessary repair and maintenance work at 132kv GSS Bara, power supply will remain suspended from 09:00am to 03:00pm on today (Wednesday) and tomorrow (Thursday).

According to a press release of TESCO, areas connected with 11kv Old and New Karigar, 11kv New and Old Bara, 11kv New and Old Nala, 11kv Silk Factory, 11kv Shahid Iqbal Steel, 11kv Zahir Shah Steel, 11kv Daud Steel, 11kv Riaz Steel, 11kv Amin Shah, 11kv Shahzeb Papermill, 11kv Kalanga, 11kv New Akakhel and 11kv A.K Tariq will be affected due to the repair work.

The company regretted the inconvenience to be faced by consumers due to unavoidable maintenance work on the mentioned lines. The company has also appealed to the consumers to utilise electricity only for lighting purpose in order to avoid load management and low voltage problems.