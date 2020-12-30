Share:

KARACHI - Three minor siblings lost their lives while three others sustained injuries after a fire that broke out in the house in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony.

As per details, the deceased and the injured were shifted to a nearby medical facility. The area residents started rescue operation; however, two vehicles of fire brigade managed to control the blaze.

The officials said the fire broke out on the ground floor of a two-Story building that housed the family. Those burned to death were minor siblings, identified as one-year-old Umaima, five-year-old Sania and six-year-old Hamza while the injured included their parents Fayyaz and Saeeda and another seven-year-old child Salma.