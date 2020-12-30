Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tourism is a good medium that can promote cultural exchanges and pass on the friendship between China and Pakistan from generation to generation, a researcher from China Tourism Academy (CTA) said.

“China-Pakistan exchanges in the tourism industry are in their infancy that could get promoted with the passage of time,” Yang Jinsong, Director of the Institute of International Studies at CTA, told Gwadar Pro yesterday.

Pakistan became a destination country for Chinese group tourists since 2003. In 2015, there were more than 50,000 Chinese tourists to Pakistan, which increased to more than 80,000 in 2019. While there were 155 million Chinese outbound tourists in 2019, so the digital divide is still very large.

“In future, we hope to promote mutual understanding and tourism exchanges between the two countries through traditional media, social media and other platforms.”

Touching on Chinese tourists’ demand for Pakistan, Yang said, Pakistan has abundant tourism resources, but Chinese tourists cannot get access to that information.

In terms of travel facilitation, Yang said, “If the visa processing can be simplified, shuttle flights can be increased and 5G network coverage can be improved, I believe the Chinese tourists will be more willing to visit Pakistan.”

Regarding CTA’s medium and long-term plans to promote China-Pakistan tourist exchanges, Yang said that in the future, it will establish a linkage and cooperation mechanism with other ministries towards tourism.

As the data center of China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the academy is currently conducting country studies and hopes to carry out more cooperation with Pakistan in data exchange.