LAHORE-The Jinnah Polo and Country Club-organised Under-19 Polo Cup 2020-21 got underway here at the JP&CC ground and two matches were played here on Tuesday.

According to JP&CC President Lt Col (r) Shoaib Aftab, total four teams are featuring in this event, which include LPC AOS, LPC Remington Pharma, JP&CC Colts and LGPC Servis Tyres. Two teams included one female player each. In the first match of the opening day, LPC Remington Pharma outscored LPC AOS by 8-3.

Both the teams started the match well, but later the LPC Remington Pharma dominated and prevailed over the LPC AOS with a score of 8-3. From the winning side, Raja Jalal Arslan and Nazar Dean Muhammad hammered a hat-trick each while Basil Faisal Khokhar and Amal Raza converted one goal apiece. From the losing side, Hamza Ali Hakeem struck twice and Muhammad Ali Malik once but their efforts remained fruitless.

The second match of the opening day also proved to be a one-sided affair where JP&CC Colts outsmarted LGPC Servis Tyres with a huge margin of 9-1. Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi emerged as hero of the day from the winning side as he displayed high-quality polo skills and mallet work and contributed with fabulous four goals while Mustafa Aziz hammered a hat-trick and Aminur Rehman and Faris Noor-ud-din struck one goal each. From the losing side, the only goal came from Musa Javed.

Today (Wednesday), two more matches will be contested as JP&CC Colts will vie against LPC AOS in the first match at 12:30 pm while LPC Remington Pharma will compete against LPGC Service Tyres in the second match at 1:30 pm.