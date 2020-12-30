Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson of Sindh government and Adviser for Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that understanding of law can be the motto of a civilised nation and we should abide by law and constitution as a collective duty.

Chairing a meeting of the Provincial Steering Committee on “Rule of Law” on Tuesday, he said that the functioning of the law department is in front of everyone as the Sindh Assembly has enacted the highest number of laws in all the legislative bodies of Pakistan in which most of the bills related to human rights were presented for approval in the Assembly.

Mutaza Wahab said that it was the duty of all the institutions of the provincial government to present their performance to the people in accordance with the law and the constitution, especially the implementation of human rights laws at the grassroots level would be a source of honour for Sindh province. During the meeting, the adviser was given a presentation on the “Rule of Law” and was briefed on the contents of the law in force in the province.

IG Sindh, Law Department, Human Rights, Women’s Development, Finance, Social Welfare, Minority Affairs, Planning and Development Secretaries, IG Prisons, Home Department, Legal Aid Society, Aurat Foundation, Mr Jeremy Milsom Country Representative, UNODC Pakistan, Ms Jouhaida Hanano Criminal Justice & Reforms Advisor, UNODC Pakistan, Ms Helen Barnes, Head of Rule of Law, British High Commission Islamabad, The Senior Rule of Law Specialist & Criminal Justice Coordinator, UNODC Sindh, The Programme Manager, Rule of Law UNDOC Sindh, All Members of Delivery Unit, Rule of Law Sindh and other delegates attended the meeting.