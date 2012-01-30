DWAYNE The Rock” Johnson believes he has made up for his bad boy past by shooting new family movie The Journey 2 in Hawaii.

The former wrestling star has revealed he was something of a tearaway growing up on the island paradise but feels he can put that all behind him now. “I was a punk kid running around there when I was 14, getting arrested, doing a lot of things I shouldn’t have been doing,” says Dwayne. “To go from that kid to this man, to be able to have this movie pump millions of dollars into the economy, that was very special to me.” –SS