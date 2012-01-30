

LAHORE – The man charged with killing of his son over property dispute himself died on the other day due to cardiac arrest before his imprisonment, said Shadman police. According to them, the deceased Muhammad Gulzaar of Sherakot area had gunned down his son Muhammad Imtiaz on January 16. “He was being shifted to Jail when he suffered serious stroke, which led cardiac arrest and died at the Services Hospital,” they stated. On Sunday, police handed over the body to his heirs after completing necessary medico-legal formalities.