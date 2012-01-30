





KARACHI - Sarwat Ejaz Qadri, chief of Sunni Tehreek announced on Sunday to convert the organisation into political party all over the country.

The Pakistan Sunni Tehreek will start its political activities from March 23rd, 2012.

Addressing a gathering titled ‘Jan Nisaran-e-Mustafa Conference’ here at Nishtar Park in City, he said that the Ulema of Ahl-e-Sunnat alongwith the founder of country Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah struggled for a separate country for Muslims, which came into existence in 1947. He, however, stated that Pakistan was created by the Ahal-e-Sunnat Ulema and now time has come that they will initiate struggle to save Pakistan.

Referring the killings of workers of his party, Sunni Tehreek chief stated that his workers being killed in the City, but despite repeated requests the government of the day was not ready to provide security to us.

He further said that Sunni Tehreek was against hereditary politics. ‘The assassins of party workers must be arrested and those who, according to him, kidnapped by the terrorists in City be released immediately’, he demanded, threatening that if government did not pay attention towards their demands they will stage-in and he will lead rally to besiege Governor’s House soon.

He said that two more workers of party were killed in City on Sunday.

He further said that it was a known fact that terrorists reach from Tribal Areas and Balochistan in City and do their act of killing of political workers, but government was not making any effort to nab them.

He also said that tsunami of inflation and unemployment is flooding the country, besides energy crisis engulfing the country.

He stated that Sunni Tehreek will ensure law and order in the country, promising that party will spend nation’s wealth for the welfare of the people.

He further said that despite the threat to the lives of the workers of the Sunni Tehreek, they will continue the celebrations of Rabiul-Awal and Mehfil-e-Milad in the City.

Meanwhile, the foolproof security steps were made for the event at Nishtar Park. Before the start of the conference, Bomb Disposal Squad carried out complete checking of the stage and ground and gave clearance,however, participants were allowed to enter into the venue after clearance through walk through gates.

Besides, heavy contingents of police and Rangers were deployed outside the venue as volunteers of Sunni Tehreek were also present for security duty.