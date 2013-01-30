NAYPYIDAW - The reformist government of Myanmar has abolished a 25-year-old ban on public gatherings of more than five people, the BBC reported. The order dates from 1988, when a military government took power after crushing pro-democracy protests. Correspondents say an end to the ban has been demanded by the international community and has been widely flouted at protests in recent years. The state-run Myanma Ahlin newspaper said the law was being axed because it was not in line with the constitution. It quoted officials as saying that basic rights, such as freedom of expression, were now constitutionally guaranteed.

The public-gatherings ban was commonly used in the years immediately after 1988 as a tool to crush dissent against successive military regimes. But it was eased following the end of military rule in November 2010 - and when the elected government of President Thein Sein took office the following year. His administration has continued a process of political liberalisation, including the revocation of strict censorship.