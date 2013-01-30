KHANEWAL - District Education Officer (Secondary) Abdul Monum Khan said that roll number slips for students of grade 5th and 8th of all four tehsils had been dispatched.

He said that role number slips for the students of Kabirwala tehsil were available at Government High School Kabirwal, roll number slips of Khanewal Tehsil’s students at Government Model High School Khanewal, for students of Mian channu Tehsil at Government Model High school while slips for Jahanian Tehsil’s students were available at Government High School Jahanian.

The DEO said that instructions to affix the information banners outside the four schools had been issued to facilitate the parents who could receive roll number slips of their children from the respective centers.

He added that internet facility was available in 138 high and higher secondary schools and roll number slips had also been emailed to these schools from where students could get print of their slips.

In case of any error and omission in the slips, he said, the students of 5th class could submit written request to the office of respective deputy district education officer and students of 8th class should complaint to the Examination Branch of District Education Office up to January 25, 2013.