

LAKKI MARWAT – Theology and Qir’at Teachers Association have demanded of the government to award them higher scales like teachers of other categories and restore posts of theology teachers in government middle schools.

The demands were made at meeting held in Government Higher Secondary School Naurang on Tuesday. Sanaullah, Ikramullah, Habib Nawaz, Muhammad Sharif, Muhammad Ishaq, Raz Muhammad, Yaqoob Khan, Ghafoor Rehman and Maulana Abdul Jabbar were among those who spoke at the meeting.

They appreciated the provincial government for implementing up gradation and promotion policy in education department and said that Qari teachers fully deserved to be upgraded to BPS-15 from BPS-12. “Being important component in the high and higher secondary school system the Qari teachers should also be promoted to BPS-16 on the completion of ten years service”, they demanded.

They called upon the government to restore posts of theology teachers in state run middle schools and additional increments for Qari and theology teachers on BA and MA qualifications.

Meanwhile, the students of Government Postgraduate College Lakki blocked Lakki-Tajazai road on Tuesday to press the college administration to accept their demands.

Over one hundred protesters gathered on the road in front of the college’s main gate and closed it for all kinds of vehicular traffic. The closure of road, however, did not halt the traffic as passenger vehicles used alternate route.

Speaking on the occasion, PkSF President Hafiz Saeedur Rehman, Vice President Arif Islam and others demanded of the authorities concerned to equip hostels with natural gas facility and make the canteen functional for students.

They said that students should be provided with tour fund besides a traffic warden should be posted on Shaheed Abid Ali Chowk to help students pick up vehicles.

Demanding transfer of college’ principal the students’ leaders said that funds meant for repair and rehabilitation of mosque should be used transparently. They also demanded a mess facility for students in the college.

Later the protesters opened the road and dispersed after holding successful talks with Assistant Commissioner Abdul Shakoor Dawar and other officials.