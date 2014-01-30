SBP advises public to exchange coins till September 30

Karachi (Staff Reporter): State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has reminded the general public to exchange the decimal coins of 1,2,5,10,25 & 50 paisas from the field offices of SBP BSC and commercial/microfinance banks branches by last working day of September 30, 2014. For awareness of general public, SBP has advised the commercial/microfinance banks to display posters/banners at visible places of their branches for exchange of decimal coins. It may be recalled that the federal government has already notified that coins of Paisa 1,2,5,10,25 & 50 will cease to be legal tender on October 1, 2014. However, it can be exchanged from the field offices of SBP BSC and branches of banks till September 30, 2014.

Uplift schemes of Rs6.252 billion approved in Punjab

LAHORE (INP): The Punjab government on Tuesday approved nine development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs6.252 billion. These schemes were approved in the 28th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party of current fiscal year 2013-14 presided over by the Punjab Planning and Development Board Chairman, Muhammad Irfan Elahi, says P&D Spokesman. Provincial Secretary P&D Arif Anwar Baloch, all members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

According to Spokesman P&D, the approved development schemes included: Shifting of F&V Market, Badami Bagh and Establishment of Composite Fruit and Vegetable / Grain Market, Lahore at the cost of Rs. 446.822 million, Establishment of Citizen Facilitation and Service Center at the cost of Rs. 1.409billion, IT Centric Interventions & Smart Monitoring under Punjab Public Management Reforms Program (PPMRP) at the cost of Rs. 1.904 billion and Rehabilitation / Augmentation of Sewerage System Khanpur City Zone-A Phase-II at the cost of Rs. 497.050 million.

Similarly, some other uplift projects approved in meeting included Replacement of 20-Nos. 2/4-CFS Capacity Tube-wells in different Areas of Lahore City at the cost of Rs. 220.000 million, Preservation / Renovation and Landscaping of Minar-e-Pakistan and Circular Garden Additional Area Lahore (Greater Iqbal Park) at the cost of Rs. 403.686 million, Comprehensive Sewerage Scheme for Gujranwala City at the cost of Rs. 943 million, Construction of road from Kotli Sattian to Dhanda length 15.61 km Tehsil Kotli Sattian District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs. 216.379 million and Widening / Improvement of road from Faisalabad By-Pass km No.13 (Makuana) to Jassuana Via Chak No. 113/GB, 111/GB and 69/GB, length 17.03 District Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 210.796 million.

CIA DIG assures Karachi small traders of full support

Karachi (Staff Reporter): DIG CIA, Sultaan Khawaja has extended full support and cooperation to Special Committee of Small Traders of the KCCI in effectively dealing with threats being received by small traders from the elements of Bhatta mafia. He was speaking at a meeting during his visit to the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) which was held to highlight the grievances being faced by small traders who are constantly being threatened by the Bhatta mafia. DIG Sultaan assured to personally review the progress of various cases along with SSP Specialized Investigation Unit, Muhammad Farooq Awan so that prompt action could be taken against criminals.

Responding to various complaints highlighted by the meeting participants, Sultaan Khawaja assured that he will immediately forward all these complaints to CCPO so that prompt action could be taken by issuing directives to the concerned police stations to act against these elements.

Sultaan Khawaja said, “Businessmen and small traders are the engine of economy and it is our responsibility to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere for the entire business community. Any threat to businessmen not only affects their lives and businesses but also the entire economy. Despite limited resources, we are trying our best to provide some relief to the depressed business community. We must act jointly through coordinated efforts to effectively deal with criminals”, he added.

He informed that police department is in the process of documenting all complaints pertaining relating to Bhatta mafia and advised the business community to come forward and share extortion complaints.

Stressing the need to enhance coordination between police officials and representatives of various trade associations of local markets, DIG said that besides regularly meeting in KCCI, they will also be holding a meeting in Saleem Vahidi Police Auditorium soon where all high ranking police officers, SHOs of concerned police stations and representatives of the business community will be invited to give suggestions and highlight their complaints, which will greatly help in minimizing the coordination gap and reduce lawlessness in the city.

PIA pilots laud flying allowance tax revision

Islamabad (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Airline Pilots’ Association (PALPA) has expressed gratitude to the prime minister, finance minister, chairman PIA, and special assistant to PM on aviation for revising tax on flying allowance, which was imposed in the last budget. President PALPA Captain Suhail Baloch said in a statement the pilots’ community of the country is thankful to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar for resolving this major issue as every pilot in every airline was affected severely from the budget measure and was finding it difficult to make both ends meet.

He praised the role played by Special Assistant to Prime Minister Shujaat Azeem and Chairman PIA Muhammad Ali Gardezi in having this request accepted in “these difficult circumstances.”

Suhail further added the pilot community has been requesting since long that the flying allowance for pilots may be kept separate from all other components of their salary. “Savings in fuel and operational costs through dedication and hard work of pilots is of such a magnitude that they practically payback their salaries to the airline,” he said adding that the average operating cost of PIA fleet is Rs 30,000/minute, therefore, saving of 10 minutes on one sector translates into Rs 300,000/- for the airline.

“Besides this, PALPA on behalf of all pilots has given PIA waivers on Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTLs) on 40 flights per week by which the national airline saves at least Rs 500 million per annum,” added Suhail.

LED lighting solutions to conserve energy sources

Lahore (Staff Reporter):The Buksh Energy has taken step to obtain the LED lights distributorship, the new outlook as a solution of energy crisis. It is the first energy servicing private entityin Pakstan to do so. After having converted a vast range of bank branches and Automated teller Machine (ATM) networks to Solar energy solutions, it now aims to provide low cost LED lighting and help conserve energy sources in Pakistan. As the Energy crisis builds, company’s objectives for 2014 remain not to increase energy solutions but rather the need for optimum energy solutions.