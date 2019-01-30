Share:

KARACHI - A commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was also arrested by CTD on Tuesday.

The arrested commander was identified as Rehman aka Ustad Jee and he was planning to carry out a major terror activity in Karachi.

DIG Abdullah Sheikh says the TTP commander got militancy training from Afghanistan. CTD officials claimed that the arrested TTP commander was associated with the TTP Swat’s Fazalullah group. He was appointed as commander after the killing of commander Sher Bahadur. His name is also placed on the red-book, said the official, added that the suspect had hired a house in Frontier Colony where he was plotting for a major terror activity. CTD officials also claimed to have recovered two kilogrammes of explosive material, six tennis ball bearing bombs, two pressure cooker bombs, one remote control, one hand grenade and a pistol from his possession.

Meanwhile, a key-facilitator-cum-handler of the Chinese Consulate attack in Karachi has been arrested by UAE authorities. Sources in the CTD claimed that the suspect, Rashid Baloch alias Abdullah was arrested from UAE, adding that the arrested suspect is a key-member of a BLA and was a key-facilitator and a handler of the BLA. “He was even at the crime scene for monitoring purpose when the three attackers of the BLA attempted to storm the consulate,” a source in the CTD confirmed. “We are trying to take him back to Karachi through proper channel.”