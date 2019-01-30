Share:

MULTAN - Seventeen new indigenous varieties of datepalm, desert apple (bair) and pomegranate, developed by a horticulture scientist of Bahawalpur, have been recommended by a high level expert sub-committee for final approval, to be granted by Punjab Seed Council (PSC).The varieties have been developed by an acclaimed horticulture scientist Muhammad Akhlaq from Horticulture Research Station (HRS), Bahawalpur. The recommended varieties include nine datepalm varieties, two pomegranate varieties and six jujubes (Bair), the scientist told APP here Tuesday. The varieties have completed all the processes for final approval including their morphological description, spot examination, national varietal trials and were finally recommended for approval by the expert sub-committee that is chaired by DG Research Ayub Agricultural Research Institute (AARI) and experts and scientists from other research bodies including Punjab Seed Council (PSC), NIBGE, NARC and others as its members, Akhlaq said.

The horticulturist, who has ten mango varieties to his credit and is the winner of best scientist award last year, said that the varieties were tasty, high yielding, higher per unit area return and higher nutritional value. These would take less input cost to yield higher returns, he added.

The nine date varieties included Khurma, Shakri, Chamran, Zahidi, Kupra, Halimee, Halavi, Khudravi and another. The pomegranate varieties included Pearl and Golden and six desert apple varieties included Pak White, Umran, Alokhi, Sufan, Yazman and a seedless variety called Bahawal.

These varieties can be highly profitable for farmers once these are finally approved for commercial cultivation by the Punjab Seed Council (PSC) in its next meeting with Punjab agriculture minister in the chair and it is expected to be held soon.