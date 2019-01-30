Share:

KARACHI - Two minor siblings were killed and their father was seriously injured in a road accident on Shahara-e-Pakistan here on Tuesday.

The accident took place near Ancholi Society on main Shahara-e-Pakistan in the limits of Yousuf Plaza police station. According to police, the accident took place when a speedy oil tanker hit a motorcycle. As a result, six-year-old Ayesha and her brother, eight-year-old Ali Raza, died shortly after the accident while their father, Shakeel Ahmed, 28, was injured critically. The deceased and injured were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities and medical treatment.

A crowd of people gathered at the spot and turned violent while seeing the tragic accident. The crowd also damaged the windowpanes of the tanker and also attempted to set it on fire.

However, extra contingent of the law enforcers immediately reached the site and calm the situation down.

According to SHO Anila Qadri, the victims of the accident were the resident of Sector 5-F, New Karachi, adding that the driver of the tanker responsible for the accident had been managed to escape following the accident while the police was looking for his arrest. Police said that deceased was a labourer by profession, who along with his children was on the way to railway station to drop his relatives who had arrived from Lahore. A case has been registered while further investigation was underway.