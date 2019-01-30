Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Senate Standing Committee on Interior Tuesday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister to form a judicial commission on Sahiwal incident so as to provide justice to victim families.

The Senate Committee convened a special meeting where victims’ families were also invited to present their statements and viewpoints. The mother of Zeeshan, the car driver who was killed in the incident, told the lawmakers: “I am not a terrorist’s mother.”

Senator Rehman Malik chaired the meeting which was also attended by Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh, Senator Haji Momin Khan Afridi, Senator Kauda Babar, Senator Kalsoom Parveen, Senator Azam Khan Swati, Senator Shehzad Waseem, Senator Asad Junejo, Secretary Interior, senior officers from Ministry of Interior (MOI), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Islamabad police.

The committee members and victims families, having consensus on formation of Judicial Commission, asked the Prime Minister, who is also Minister for Interior to announce a Commission on Sahiwal incident, headed by Judges of High Court, so that those responsible of the horrible incident could be taken to task.

The family members of four people killed during the alleged encounter by Counter Terrorism Department in Sahiwal appeared before the committee and recorded their statements.

They were brought to Islamabad from Lahore by official transport which was provided by Senate Secretariat.

Family members of Sahiwal incident demanded formation of a judicial commission to probe the killing. They said that they are dissatisfied with joint investigation team probing the incident.

"I have come to Islamabad with hope of getting justice," said the mother of Zeeshan, the car driver who was killed in the incident. She said her son was doing a computer business and was the sole bread earner for the family. She said, "It is quite surprising for me, he (Zeeshan) has been allegedly declared terrorist. He was leading a peaceful life and never involved in any terrorist activity. I just want that Zeeshan should not be declared as terrorist."

On the other hand, Khalil's brother Jalil said they were allegedly receiving threats and demanded security. Khalil along with his wife and daughter were among the four killed in the tragedy.

Rehman Malik said the statements of bereaved families would be made part of official record of the investigations.