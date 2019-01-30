Share:

LAHORE (PR) At a time when public sector spending, government accountability and financial sustainability are in the spotlight, ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and IFAC (the International Federation of Accountants) are launching a global series that will identify, document and share success stories in public financial management.

Strong public financial management processes and systems are essential for effective and efficient delivery of public services, transparent public finances, and trust between government and citizens.ACCA and IFAC are keen to showcase how such strong systems make a difference when public sector spending is under intense scrutiny.

The series includes videos and written case studies, showcasing stories through their network of global experts. Public sector finance leaders from Tanzania, Australia and Canada have already shared their stories in videos which are available on ACCA’s website.