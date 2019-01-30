Share:

LAHORE (PR) Agha Steel Industries Limited (Ltd) recently marked yet another milestone and announced the Go Live Implementation of Pakistan’s First end-to-end Fiori enabled SAP S/4 HANA on cloud in partnership with Ernst & Young (EY). The objective of implementing the SAP project was to integrate business processes across its operations to create functional alignment and generate efficiency benefits in addition to laying the foundation for digitalization in the company.

This end-to-end driven technology elevates the quality precision to the highest level by producing large production volumes without any human error fully in line with global best practices of steel industry.