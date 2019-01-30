Share:

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan participated in the culmination phase of the bilateral exercise Falcon Talon between Pakistan Air Force and United States Air Force being held at an operational PAF base.

During the visit, the air chief flew an exercise training mission in a fighter aircraft. Interacting with the combat crew of both the air forces, the Air Chief congratulated the participants on successful completion of the exercise. He also appreciated the air & ground crew for the smooth and professional conduct of this significant exercise.

He added that both the air forces have a long history of enviable cordial relations and hoped that this exercise would certainly help both the air forces to learn from each other experiences.

He further said that the exercise would strengthen and promote the cooperation between the two great nations as well as the air forces of both countries.