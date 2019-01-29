Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Angelina Jolie is set to star in original thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'. The 43-year-old actor has been cast by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan - who is best known for his work on 'Hell or High Water' - in his big screen adaptation of Michael Koryta's 2014 tome about fourteen-year-old Jace Wilson, who witnesses a brutal murder and is given a false identity and sent on a program for troubled teens. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will move away from some of the main parts of the suspense story.