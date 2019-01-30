Share:

LAHORE - Another DC was removed allegedly on political grounds. Former DC Toba Tek Singh Ahmad Khawar Shahzad was directed to report S&GAD after Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar visited TT Singh Tuesday. Punjab Chief Secretary Yusuf Naseem Khokhar, IG Amjad Javed Saleemi, RPO, Commissioner also accompanied CM Buzdar during the visit. The CM visited the different parts of town, city hospital and some offices and found nothing wrong, claimed officials. CS Khokhar also directed the DC to promote plantation drive in the city.

However, when the CM and bigwigs reached Lahore, it was decided by the CS Office to remove the DC Khawar from office. Official sources disclosed that it was decided to remove the DC three days ago on political grounds.

When this correspondent contacted the DC Khawar he said that he was removed on political grounds. He said that he refused to favour Javed Akram. He said he decided on merit despite political pressure to favor Akram. He alleged that Akram complained to CM Buzdar during his visit that the DC was involved in stealing trees from his village. But, the forest department registered an FIR against the real culprits. The forest officer also wrote it and presented to me, the DC Khawar claimed. He said that he could present this proof to the CS and the CJP. Moreover, Akram wanted an FIR against his political opponents on stealing of trees from his village which was not honored by the forest department, the DC said. Former DC Khawar said he established national record of planting 16000 plants in 42 seconds. Moreover, he said that he initiated an anti-hepatitis programme in the district and also started an anti-terrorism programme on which he was nominated for Paigham-e-Pakistan Award 2019. He said that he had planned an international festival in the district and on March 1 he had invited Guinness Book of world record to observe plantation of 200,000 saplings in a day.

Khawar said that the officers should follow the law and not surrender to the political pressure. He said that such attitude towards field officers would shatter the dream of good governance and PTI’s image in public at large.

He said that he fought against corruption and introduced people friendly environment in the district.

A couple of days ago DC Gujranwala Rai Manzoor Nasir was also removed from office by the CM Buzdar.