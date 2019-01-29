Share:

MINSK-Belarus and Pakistan have agreed to launch a joint commemorative stamp to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries, which will be celebrated on February 3.

Belarusian Ambassador to Pakistan Andrei Yermolovich met with Chairman, Director General of Pakistan Post Dr. Naseer Ahmed Khan, BelTA learned from the Belarusian Embassy in Pakistan.

The parties examined the status of implementation of the memorandum of cooperation in postal service between the Communications and Informatization Ministry of Belarus and the Ministry of Communications of Pakistan (signed during an official visit of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko in October 2016).

The parties agreed to launch a joint commemorative stamp to mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Pakistan. The first-day-of-issue ceremony will be held during one of the highest-level visits scheduled for this year.