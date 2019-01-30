Share:

The House of Commons voted on 29 January on seven amendments to supplement a government proposal for the deal with Brussels about the country’s withdrawal from the union.

We will leave on the 29th of March without a deal unless we can agree on something, Britain's Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay has stated.

"The dynamic did change last night and it gives a clear mandate to the prime minister to take back to Brussels", Barclay told BBC radio.

Reuters reported that when he was asked about what could replace the backstop in the deal he said: "There are a number of options, there are issues in terms of having time limits, issues in terms of exit clauses, issues in terms of technology and this will be the nature of the negotiation with the EU in the coming days".

On 29 January evening, the UK Parliament added two amendments to a government proposal for the deal with Brussels. One of the amendments provides for changing the text of the agreement and, therefore, for the resumption of negotiations with Brussels.

The consultations of UK Prime Minister Theresa May with lawmakers on the resumption of negotiations with the bloc will begin on 30 January.

Earlier in January, the UK House of Commons rejected a Brexit plan that was introduced by Prime Minister Theresa May after months of negotiations with the European Union. This has boosted the chances of the United Kingdom leaving the European Union without a deal. Afterward, dozens of business leaders called on May to support another referendum on Brexit.

May has already rebuffed calls for a second referendum, pointing out that the United Kingdom should not postpone its withdrawal from the European Union. The country is expected to leave the bloc on 29 March 2019.