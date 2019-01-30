Share:

LAHORE - Brighto Paints renewed its partnership with HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2019 during a signing ceremony held here at a local hotel on Tuesday.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and PSL marketing head Sohaib Sheikh and Brighto Paints Director Sales & Marketing Khawaja Atif Sikka signed the partnership for the fourth edition of the HBL PSL being held from February 14 at United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, PSL marketing head Sohaib Sheikh said: “Brighto Paints has been associated with Pakistan cricket for many years and we are grateful for their confidence and unflinching support. The HBL PSL is a premium product and one of the best cricketing leagues around the world. The league is an ideal opportunity which gives massive exposure to brands and partners. This year will be even bigger than the earlier editions with five venues including eight matches in Pakistan.”

Speaking on the occasion, Brighto Paints Director Sales & Marketing Atif Riaz Sikka said: “We feel immense pride in sponsoring the HBL PSL for consecutive four years. I would like to thank and congratulate PSL & PCB management for providing nation a product/event which unites people from all walks of life on one platform. Our management’s vision is to always support sports, young talent and to change the mindset of international media through sports, reveal the soft image of our mother land.”

Brighto Paints is committed to continue their efforts in bringing about this change to promoting/supporting all sports in Pakistan and help young talent to reveal their ability on international platforms, he said. “We will continue to promote the passion of victory in all aspects of the nation through thick and thin and will promote Pakistani cricket.”

Brighto Paints wished best of luck to HBL PSL management, all the teams and looks forward to be part of this auspicious event. He said Brighto Paints has always worked a step ahead to give our talent international exposure, whether it is in the field of Education or through hockey, golf, football and cricket.”