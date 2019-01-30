Share:

ISLAMABAD - Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood met with the British Airways team to finalise the details of the agreements on Tuesday.

British Airways (owned by Spain based IAG group) announced in December 2018 its intention to resume services to Pakistan after hiatus of more than 10 years. Indeed, as highlighted by the Adviser to PM on Commerce, this decision by BA was in large part driven by the improving security environment in the country and is an endorsement that Pakistan is open for business.

The sustained and persistent actions of the government of Pakistan have resulted in creating confidence in the world community for increased investment and doing business with Pakistan. ‘We would extend all support for the revival of British Airways because it will have very positive bearing upon tourism, trade and investment of the country’, said Razak Dawood. Connectivity with British airways will boost tourism in Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan has made a concerted effort to open Pakistan for business, trade and tourism. Considering the improvement in security situation in the country, Portugal has ended its negative travel advisory to Pakistan and France is also considering following the same course.

The British Airways has decided to return to Pakistan and resume its flight operation in Islamabad from June 2, 2019. The airline had suspended its operations in Pakistan on September 2008. The route will launch as a three-per-week service, operated on a three-class Boeing 787 Dreamliner – British Airways’ newest long-haul fleet.

The Government of Pakistan is resolute to engage other airline carriers to resume operations with the country. ‘We are very happy at the level of cooperation and support extended by the Government of Pakistan for the revival of our flight operations’, said the head of the British Airways delegation.