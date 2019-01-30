Share:

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has opened the door for the club's Belgian international winger Eden Hazard to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of this season.

Hazard has a contract until June 2020, but with continued rumors of interest from Real Madrid, unless he signs a new deal, Chelsea will probably sell him in the summer rather than see the 28-year-old leave for nothing a year later.

"If Eden wants to leave, I think he has to go," Sarri commented ahead of Chelsea's Premier League game against Bournemouth on Wednesday. "Of course, I hope the opposite. I hope he wants to stay here. He has the potential to be the best player in Europe at the moment," Sarri added.

Meanwhile, the Blues have said they will not allow young winger Callum Hudson-Odoi to leave the club. The 18-year-old, who netted in their 2-0 FA Cup win at home to Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend, had put in a transfer request saying he wanted more first-team football.

Bayern Munich are keen on Hudson-Odoi and have tabled a bid rumored to be around 35 million pounds, but Sarri ruled out letting the youngster leave. "The club told me he's out of the market for sure and he will probably be out of the market in July," said the Chelsea coach, who may view the teenager as a replacement for Hazard.

"I think he'll be the future of our club. He will be the future of English football," Sarri said.