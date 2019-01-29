Share:

SHARAQPUR SHARIF-The rulers’ claim of Clean and Green Pakistan is yet to be materialised as the campaign is going on for a long time but no progress is witnessed in Sharaqpur tehsil.

People here report that the government has begun plantation that decreases pollution to a greater extent. They say it is quite satiric that here is a large forest near Sharaqpur that covers almost 100 acres area but no plantation has been started there.

They add that many parts of the forest are presenting a deserted look. On the other hand, defective sewerage system, overflowing gutters, poor sanitary condition in Morawala village (vicinity of Sharaqpur) are creating unhygienic situation for the people living on both sides of Lahore-Jaranwala Road. They lament that dirty water seeps into their houses, mosques and schools.

They say that many times they have complained against this alarming situation but authorities have not paid attention to the deplorable condition.

They protest that roads have broken in Nawanpind because of poor sewerage system; consequently, there is continuous traffic jam on the road.

“But the government authorities have nothing to do with public problems,” they said.