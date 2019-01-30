Share:

Lahore/TOBA TEK SINGH - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered on Tuesday, during his visit to Toba, the Anti-Corruption Establishment to hold inquiry into the alleged corruption in mega water supply scheme which was completed during PML-N government for Toba city with a cost f Rs880 million.

While addressing newsmen outside DC office, the CM said it is astonishing as to why opponents object whenever his leader Imran Khan praises him (CM). The chief minister announced setting up an industrial estate in Toba. He also declared that vacant posts of the district health authority CEO, district health officer, deputy district officer health and DHQ hospital's medical superintendent will be filled within couple of days.

He said that funds for development schemes have been released across the province. The chief minister also presided a meeting of officials and parliamentarians of the district in DC office and reviewed the pace of work on on-going schemes and discussed proposed development schemes. Speaking to participants of the meeting, the CM said that the PTI government has decided to spend equal funds on development both in cities and rural areas, adding that the previous government gave priority to spending funds in specific cities only.

He informed that commissioners, DCs, RPOs and DPOs have already been directed to hold open courts on regular basis while police have been directed to adopt people friendly attitude. He said he has ordered immediate arrest of the proclaimed offenders while steps will be taken on war footings to address shortage in police force in Toba district while Rescue 1122 service will also be started in Kamalia and Gojra at the earliest.

Sardar Buzdar promised that all problems faced by people in Toba district regarding education, health, water supply and sanitation will be resolved on priority basis, adding that the previous government ignored the district, which resulted in creation of several problems while its development also delayed if it compared with other districts.

He said the expansion in DHQ hospital is also under consideration and one million trees would be planted in the district under Clean and Green Punjab campaign.

The Punjab chief secretary, the Punjab IG police, Punjab Information Minister Fayaz Chohan, women development minister Ashfa Fatyana, MNA Riaz Fatyana and MPAs - Saeed Ahmad Saeed and Bilal Asghar Warraich attended the meeting.

The chief minister also met defeated PTI ticket-holder from NA-111 Osama Hamza, NA-112 Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, PP-118 Asad Zaman Cheema, PP-119 Khalid Bashir, PP-120 Brig (r) Javed Akram, PP-123 Sonia Ali Raza, Ch Muhammad Ramzan (brother of Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar) and Toba MC Chairman Mian Shahzad Ahmad.

Meanwhile, a delegation of DBA office-bearers led by president Ch Tanweer Hussain also called on the CM and apprised him about the problems faced by the local lawyers. During his visit to the city, the CM expressed his anger over the poor cleanliness in the city and directed the DC to improve cleanliness.

He also visited City hospital and announced an inquiry into the corruption allegations against former DHQ hospital MS Dr Niaz Ahmad. The chief minister informed that youth centres and women centres will be set up in all districts. Sardar usman Buzdar claimed what his government did in 72 hours after Sahiwal killings, there is no such example in the past.

The chief minister removed Toba DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad over public complaints and directed him to report to the S&GDA Department. He directed ADC (revenue) Rizwan Mehmood Chohan to assume as acting DC charge till posting of a new DC. During the visit, on the orders of the CM, the health secretary appointed Dr Zafar Iqbal Baloch of Jhang as district health authority CEO against vacant post.

PML-N MNA TERMS

VISIT FAILURE

Commenting on CM's visit, PML-N MNA Junaid Anwar Ch said it is pity that instead of making functional mega water supply scheme, the CM has ordered a fresh probe into the alleged corruption in its completion. He said three inquiries had already been made by the ACE and no corruption could be found.

"It is simply depriving the citizens of water supply who are faced with acute shortage of water," the PML-N lawmaker regretted. He termed the CM's visit a failure as people who came to DC office to meet CM and apprise him that their houses are being razed as revenge because they were PML-N voters, were disallowed to go in.